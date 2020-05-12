Almost five months after a motor vehicle accident killed two Lake Havasu City residents, police have taken the first steps in discovering how the tragedy occurred.
Until this week, investigators have awaited the results of blood testing in the case, to determine whether the driver allegedly responsible for the collision may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. On Monday, police announced the results of that testing were known to investigators - but those results will not yet be made public.
“Follow-up investigation is being conducted and the case is still active,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray. “I am not able to disclose the results of the (toxicology testing) due to the investigation still being active.”
The accident occurred Jan. 19 on State Route 95, near the Lake Drive intersection. According to initial reports, the driver of a Range Rover - identified by police only as a 28-year-old Alaska man - drifted left of center while driving on the highway, which led to a head-on collision with a vehicle operated by Havasu resident Maria Ramirez-Rangel, 38.
Rangel and her 10-year-old daughter were killed in the collision. Two other children, and a passenger in Rangel’s vehicle who has since been identified as Havasu resident Gerardo Venegas, were hospitalized after the accident.
Witnesses allegedly said the Range Rover’s driver was seen driving recklessly prior to the accident, and may have sideswiped another car before colliding with Rangel’s vehicle.
According to statements by investigators earlier this year, toxicology testing through the Arizona Department of Public Safety routinely takes four to six weeks to complete. The toxicology results for the unidentified Alaska driver have taken about 15 weeks to process and return to the Lake Havasu City Police Department. While police officials could not speculate as to the cause for the delay, Gray did not dismiss the possibility the delay may have been the result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Gray said Monday that whether the Alaska driver face criminal charges will be a decision to be made by Mohave County prosecutors once the investigation has concluded.
LHCPD this is total BS. You provide the name of a road rager but not someone who has killed two people and sent two children to Phoenix Children's Hospital. Who is investigating what. Dead is dead. The least would be involintary vehicular manslaughter. Charge him, jail him and investigate. You can always increase the charges. By the way where is he since LHCPD saw it fit to release him? Losing confidence.
Ripcord is dead on! This is more than total BS. What could there possibly be to further investigate? There are independent witness statements to the reckless driving that have already been taken. The physical evidence is what it is--it isn't going to change. All of the elements to charge vehicular homicide were known and met the day the collision occurred. Toxicology results only enhance charges, they don't make the case.
Something is very wrong here! I can think of only two reasons charges haven't been filed to this point. Either the driver was so severely injured himself that a prosecution may be moot and the County doesn't want to be on the hook for his medical care, or the driver is a VIP or somehow connected to a VIP.
LHCPD is covering something up and stonewalling!
Thanks to Brandon for continuing to pursue this story.
