Aug. 28, 2022: Samuel Rapylee Bateman, 46, is arrested on charges of child abuse during a traffic stop on I-40, after Arizona DPS officers allegedly find several children riding in a box trailer towed behind his vehicle. Bateman’s mobile phone is taken as evidence.
Aug. 28: Bateman contacts codefendants Torrance Bistline and Brenda Barlow while in custody, and instructs them to delete every message from his Signal instant messaging account.
Sept. 2: Bateman is released from custody at Coconino County Jail on bond. He remains the subject of a federal investigation into his allegedly sexual relationship with several of girls younger than 18.
Sept. 6: Bateman is indicted in U.S. District Court on federal charges including destruction of evidence in a federal investigation and tampering with official proceedings.
Sept. 13: FBI agents serve a search warrant at Bateman’s Colorado City residence. Codefendant Naomi Bistline, who is identified as one of Bateman’s more than 20 wives, allegedly attempts to hide evidence during the execution of that warrant. Bateman is taken into federal custody.
Sept. 14: Nine girls younger than 18 taken from Bateman’s home and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Services. They are later placed into group homes under DCS care.
Nov. 27: Eight of Bateman’s nine alleged child brides escape from DPS custody. Investigators later learn the escape may have been orchestrated by several of Bateman’s adult wives and followers.
Nov. 28: Bateman speaks with codefendants Naomi Bistline, Donnae Barlow and Moretta Johnson via video call while in custody. During that call, investigators learn the escaped girls are now in Bistline’s, Barlow’s and Johnson’s custody.
Dec. 1: FBI agents trace credit card purchases by Bistline to Spokane, Washington. Bistline, Barlow and Johnson are ultimately arrested on federal kidnapping and conspiracy charges. All eight missing girls are recovered.
