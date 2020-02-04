Jaime Festa-Daigle

Festa-Daigle earned her bachelor’s in secondary education in 2000 from Grand Canyon University. Her master’s in educational leadership is from Northern Arizona University. She is currently earning her doctorate in organizational leadership from Grand Canyon University.
Since 2018, Festa-Daigle has been the director of personnel and technology for the Lake Havasu Unified School District. She was assistant principal at Lake Havasu High School, 2013-2018. Previously, she was the social studies department chair at the high school, 2005-2014 and taught language arts at Daytona Middle School 2001-2002. Previously, she taught English as a second language at Barry Goldwater High School in Phoenix 2000-2001.
