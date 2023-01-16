1900: The Gila Valley Bank, predecessor of the Valley National Bank, opened its doors in Solomonville.
1919:Nebraska becomes the 36th state to approve the Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. With the necessary three-quarters of the states approving the amendment, Prohibition is constitutionally mandated in the United States one year later.
1922: Isaac Polhamus, veteran steamboat captain on the Colorado River, rancher and Yuma resident for 66 years, died.
