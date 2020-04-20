Week ending Initial claims Continued claims
Feb. 8 3,636 18,461
Feb. 15 3,538 18,516
Feb. 22 3,151 18,217
Feb. 29 3,086 18,137
Mar. 7 3,357 17,593
Mar. 14 3,844 17,595
Mar. 21 29,348 18,108
Mar. 28 88,688 26,381
Apr. 4 132,382 62,566
Apr. 11 95,495 120,452
Apr. 18 72,103 226,793
-- Source: Arizona Department of Economic Security
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.