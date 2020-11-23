(not seasonally adjusted unless otherwise stated)

Area October 2020 September October 2019

Arizona (seas adj) 8.0% 6.5% 4.5%

Arizona 7.9% 6.6% 4.5%

U.S. (seas adj) 6.9% 7.9% 3.6%

Apache 12.7% 11.0% 9.3%

Cochise 6.6% 5.5% 5.3%

Coconino 9.7% 8.2% 4.9%

Gila 7.7% 6.3% 5.2%

Graham 6.3% 5.4% 4.4%

Greenlee 6.1% 4.8% 3.6%

La Paz 6.6% 6.1% 5.1%

Maricopa7.5% 6.2% 3.8%

Mohave 9.1% 7.9% 5.4%

Navajo 9.6% 8.3% 6.5%

Pima 7.9% 6.3% 4.2%

Pinal 7.6% 6.3% 4.6%

Santa Cruz 13.0% 11.2% 10.1%

Yavapai 6.9% 5.6% 4.2%

Yuma 15.6% 16.7% 16.6%

