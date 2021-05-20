Editor: I can see why the Bidens went to visit the Carters recently. I’ll bet they were comparing notes on how best to punish Americans for driving in cars using gas and not batteries. I’m old enough to remember the gas lines Americans had to endure in the late 1970s. We were waiting in long lines for hours to fill up our cars, there were many stations that had run out of gas, we were being assigned days to fuel up, gas prices were soaring, massive inflation, and Carter telling Americans that they shouldn’t drive so much as he tried to justify his bad policies that resulted in gas shortages. I know the pipe line that supplied gas to several eastern states was supposedly hacked, but why did it take the Biden administration so long to open the pipes and let the gas flow? His energy secretary, in meeting with the leftist press, smirked and winked as she inferred it was the consumers’ fault for driving anything but electric cars. Not one word of empathy for the citizens impacted. Such arrogance! This mess would never have occurred under President Trump’s watch, but can you imagine the media outcry if it had? As usual, leftists get a pass and citizens suffer.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
