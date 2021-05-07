Kenny Dennis has associated with the Lake Havasu office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent. Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty, he worked in the casino industry, and before that, he served in the U.S. Army. Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona operates 22 offices with approximately 1,465 independent agents throughout Arizona.
Kenny Dennis affilates with Coldwell Banker
- Today's News-Herald
-
-
- 0
Talkabout
Articles
- World record redear: Check out this 6.3 pounder caught in Arizona's Lake Havasu
- Live events returning to Laughlin; Upcoming concerts include Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Arizona governor rescinds unemployment benefit order as job vacancies grow
- 3-day electronic music festival coming to Lake Havasu City
- Arizona town readies for tourists after 'Nomadland' movie
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.