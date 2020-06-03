A Kingman man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a rifle at protesters at a Black Lives Matter protest at a park in Kingman. Police say Robert J. Fernandes drove past the protest at Kingman’s Locomotive Park just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, when he pointed an “AR-15-type rifle” at the protesters and sped off. People in the area called police and identified Fernandes’ vehicle as it drove away, according to a police department news release.
Law enforcement officers with the Kingman and Bullhead City police departments and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, found the vehicle in the 500 block of East Beale Street. Fernandes denied pointing the gun at protesters, but officers said they found a replica AR-15 Airsoft rifle and another replica Airsoft handgun in the vehicle.
He was arrested and booked into jail by Kingman Police on suspected charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a firearm. Police said additional charges are possible, and the case remains under investigation.
