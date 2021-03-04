Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Kingman residence at 9:40 p.m. after receiving reports of the incident, here the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, and later flown by helicopter to a Las Vegas hospital.
Investigators say the alleged shooter fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. During their investigation, sheriff’s officials allegedly identified their suspect as 39-year-old Jason A. Campbell.
Detectives attempted to locate Campbell Wednesday evening without success. According to the report, however, deputies received a tip early Thursday morning that ultimately led them to another Kingman home.
When law enforcement officials arrived, Campbell was allegedly found to be threatening two occupants of the home with a firearm. Campbell allegedly fired at one of the victims, injuring them before attempting to flee from deputies.
After a brief pursuit, deputies took Campbell into custody without further incident. According to the report, Campbell was still in possession of his firearm at the time of his arrest, as well as a usable amount of methamphetamine.
The second victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center in stable condition, and Campbell was transported to Mohave County Jail. He has been charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of dangerous drugs.
As of Thursday afternoon, Campbell remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.