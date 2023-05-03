Charges of child molestation for a Kingman resident were only the start in a list of accusations brought against him last month, after his April 19 arrest.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, officials from the Arizona Department of Child Safety advised county investigators on April 19 of an accusation that Manuel E. Sandoval, 20, had molested a 12-year-old victim.
During subsequent interviews, deputies allegedly learned of multiple incidents of sexual conduct between Sandoval and the victim. When questioned by investigators, Sandoval allegedly denied those accusations, but described incidents in which he may have had contact with the victim that may have been construed as inappropriate. Sandoval was arrested and transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
But last Friday, jail records show that the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office further charged Sandoval on counts including domestic violence and sexual conduct with a minor.
As of this week, Sandoval remained in custody at the facility on $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.