Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Kingman residence Thursday after receiving reports that a man had been shot in the groin area.
Deputies allegedly found 36-year-old Stephanie R. Brown running from the scene when they arrived, and questioned her. According to the report, Brown allegedly admitted to shooting the victim, and she was arrested at the scene.
According to investigators, the 54-year-old victim was found inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso. The man was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for surgery, but his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Brown allegedly told investigators that she had seen video evidence of her fiancé involved in an undisclosed crime. Deputies found the aforementioned video in Brown’s residence, the report said, but were unable to determine that any crime had been committed in the footage.
Brown was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Friday she remained in custody at Mohave County Jail. Bond has not yet been set.
