When the Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on July 22 to consider a request for a planned development to be added to the Commercial-Heal District Zoning of the former Kmart building the commission received 20 letters from citizens – all opposed to the proposal. Today’s News-Herald combed through the letters and gathered the most frequent complaints associated with the proposal.
The Partnership for Economic Development has been supporting the proposal through the public process, and CEO James Gray agreed to share his thoughts about the various concerns.
The most common statement in the letters to P&Z were something like: This is not appropriate for the downtown area (many specifically mentioning it is on the parade route) and/or it belongs in an industrial zone. How do you respond to that?
GRAY: In our conversations with residents over the last month, we understand their perspective and sympathize with their mourning over the loss of retail. But the market is dictating large retail, especially big box stores, like Kmart are not competitive in selling all the same brands that can be purchased online. There is just too much disadvantage for the bricks and mortar operators in the arena of price, selection, and overhead. The owners of this retail center for the last seventeen years understand this better than most, but they are dedicated to make sure this building does not sit empty for the next five to ten years.
PMG offers an alternative of high employment in advanced manufacturing that has little impact on their neighbors. PMG utilizes automation bridging the world of cyber-physical systems to create and manufacture one hundred percent Made in America advanced manufacturing products. One of the restrictions to the Planned Development is for the building to keep and maintain its retail/downtown exterior finishes to fit into its surroundings, so from that perspective most people will barely notice any difference as to the internal use.
Another common worry was the precedent of letting manufacturing into downtown and that becoming the norm if other large retail buildings downtown lose their tenants. What is your response to that concern?
GRAY: As our retail purchases move steadily away from traditional bricks and mortar to an online platform, communities will have to adjust and think of ways to utilize these incredibly large facilities. The owners, along with Jones, Lang, & Lasalle, reached out to every potential retailer that could potentially use the 100,000+ square feet facility. They were met with two distinct answers; our community does not meet their population and density standards, or their retail footprint was in planned retraction. This is not surprising on the retail front.
So, leaving this building sit empty seems like a poor option when we have a company that is willing to invest in advanced manufacturing technology and methods to build American made products and hire skilled labor that pays well over the median wage for our community.
Our City code allows for “planned developments” to place restrictions on the use of a building to better match the surroundings. For this planned development the conditions and restrictions are fairly simple; all operations must be contained inside the building. All emissions are to be contained internally within the facility. Noise must be contained within the facility. The outside of the facility must maintain a retail and inviting look. Parking and deliveries are equivalent or less than the retail usage of the last seventeen years. The planned development carries forward the same restrictions for future operators as would be placed on PMG to safeguard all neighbors moving forward.
We understand individuals' concern and desire to keep everything as it has been, but the future demands change to optimize the facilities and infrastructure we currently have. We strongly believe the investment and job creation, along with the planned development restrictions, warrants the City Council to move forward with this planned development.
Some of the nearby businesses have expressed the fear that they will not have the foot traffic that they need if this proposal goes through. What are your thoughts on that?
GRAY: In reality this building could sit empty for the next five to ten years waiting on retail or it could be utilized to employ up to 250 residents with quality jobs. Those employees will be in the space five times a week and these businesses will be conveniently located. From the perspective of economic development, we are more concerned in being proactive about this opportunity, than letting this facility remain empty. A few of the business owners mentioned in the applicant meeting, they did not receive foot traffic from Kmart because they were very specialized stores that had very specific target audiences.
Several condo owners are worried about the effect PMG moving in would have on the condos across the street, what are your thoughts on that?
GRAY: Our contention has always been, from a neighborhood perspective, PMG will be a better neighbor than the previous retail set up. The first change will come in the amount of traffic that will be coming and going each day and each hour. The amount of trips in and out of the Kmart center each and every day, seven days a week, produces a tremendous amount of noise. PMG will create far less ingress/egress traffic noise. The amount of commercial deliveries will substantially go down compared to the previous tenant. The amount of trucks and deliveries to supply everything from milk to televisions to fill a hundred thousand square feet retail center will dramatically decline. All operations must be contained to the inside of the building along with noise and emissions. From this perspective, the facility will operate in many ways just like it did in the retail use, all inside with little noise.
There were a lot of concerns about current tenants having enough parking if this is approved. Could you tell me how parking in the facility is handled, and how PMG intends to use the available parking with its employees?
GRAY: The current parking plan for Lot 1 is 252 spaces, including 68 spaces in the rear of the building. PMG intends to require staff to utilize specific rows, keeping the row closest to existing businesses available for their customers. This will be a net gain of parking for the other existing businesses.
Why are you confident that PMG’s operation will not produce any noise and pollution?
GRAY: The PED, along with the owners of the facility, went to Corona, California to conduct a site visit. To gain a better understanding of how PMG currently operates in a sixty thousand square feet facility. We were impressed with the facility as a whole; technology is a key to their success. Raw production of parts are completed utilizing laser CNC machines and robotic bending units to prepare housing for final assembly. Clean rooms for soder techs to complete internal components. The entire process is seamless and precise, exactly what you would expect out of advanced manufacturing.
What are your thoughts on the restrictions put into the PD during the P&Z meeting?
GRAY: From our perspective, all the restrictions were responsible and expected. PMG feels completely comfortable that they will live up to and exceed all expectations of being great neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.