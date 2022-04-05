Yesterday afternoon the two top teams in the 5a Desert West faced off for the first time this season to determine who the top team in the division is.
On Tuesday the number one ranked Lake Havasu High School softball team hosted the number two ranked Canyon View High School for a regular season game. The Lady Knights battled for seven innings but ultimately lost the game 2-1.
Canyon View High School scored its two runs in the team’s first at bat and LHHS scored its one run in the second inning. For the rest of the game both team’s defenses stopped any more runs from being scored.
“I thought we did a great job of holding tough on defense with runners on,” Head coach Kari Thompson said. “It was certainly good competition for both sides. We just needed one more hit.”
Havasu is now ranked number two in the 5a Desert West but the Lady Knights have seven games to regain the ranking.
The Lady Knights play their next game at home this Friday. LHHS will play against Millennium High School starting at 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.