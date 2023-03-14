Editor: In response to Margie Emmons “Serious, Tucker” in your March 10 edition, she has left out something important. For two years now we have had “insurrection”, “riot”, and “Five cops killed”, shoved in our faces. Tucker Carlson gets videos of this alleged insurrection to shed some light on the incident the left does not want us to see. Why is the left so touchy? Mainly because they have been lying to us for two years and the truth comes out and they get caught for lying. So, what do they do? They lie some more. Chuck Schumer came out to defend himself and others that defend the Jan. 6 panel and couldn’t lie enough. In the March 9 edition, on the back page, the AP said, referring to the latest videos “…. Carlson used to produce a false narrative of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection”. How about Officer Sicknick that was allegedly killed by a fire extinguisher? Video showed him guiding people through the building. He died later of a medical issue that still hasn’t been reported. One adult female and two adult males died of medical issues. The only one shot was Ashli Babbitt who was unarmed. The mainstream media does not mention her. Ms. Emmons listed some items gathered Jan. 6 that could be weapons (still wondering how zip ties could be a weapon). How come they weren’t shown in the news? That would be first and foremost to the left. Nancy Pelosi was in charge of the Capitol Police. Trump called her and told her he could get the national guard to the capital. She refused. Why? My guess was to do anything that will make Trump look bad since that is what the Jan. 6 panel is all about, even if they have to lie.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
