Aug. 17: Buckeye Union, Verrado and Estrella Foothills at Golf Club of Estrella
Sept. 3: at Kingman Invitational at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course
Sept. 7: vs. Dysart and Desert Edge at Palm Valley Golf Club (Hosted by Desert Edge)
Sept. 9: vs. Kofa, Yuma and Gila Ridge at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course
Sept. 14: vs. Agua Fria, Copper Canyon and La Joya Community at Coldwater Golf Course
Sept. 16: vs. Dysart and Willow Canyon at Lake Havasu Golf Club
Sept. 21: vs. Buckeye Union and Sierra Linda at Peoria Pines Golf Course
Sept. 28: vs. Mohave, Prescott and Lee Williams at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course
Oct. 1: Lake Havasu Golf Invite at Lake Havasu Golf Club
Oct. 2: Lake Havasu Golf Invite at Lake Havasu Golf Club
Oct. 6: vs. Mohave Accelerated at Laughlin Ranch Golf Course
Oct. 18: vs. Kingman, Lee Williams and Mohave at Lake Havasu Golf Club
