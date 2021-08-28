Sept. 11: Cibola Invite at Cibola High School
Sept. 15: at Lee Williams, 4 p.m.
Sept. 22: at Kingman, 4 p.m.
Sept. 25: Mark Weston Invite at Bridgewater Links Golf Course
Sept. 29: Ray Reynolds Invite at Windsor Beach
Oct. 2: at Kingman Academy
Oct. 13: at Parker
Oct. 16: Cesar Chavez Invite at Cesar Chavez Park
Oct. 20: Colorado River Region at Laughlin Park
Oct. 23: Rey Gomez Invite at Mohave
Nov. 2: AIA Sectionals
Nov. 13: AIA State Division II
