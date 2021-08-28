Sept. 11: Cibola Invite at Cibola High School

Sept. 15: at Lee Williams, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Kingman, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: Mark Weston Invite at Bridgewater Links Golf Course

Sept. 29: Ray Reynolds Invite at Windsor Beach

Oct. 2: at Kingman Academy

Oct. 13: at Parker

Oct. 16: Cesar Chavez Invite at Cesar Chavez Park

Oct. 20: Colorado River Region at Laughlin Park

Oct. 23: Rey Gomez Invite at Mohave

Nov. 2: AIA Sectionals

Nov. 13: AIA State Division II

