Aug. 26: vs. Lee Williams and Mohave at Chaparral Country Club
Aug. 30: vs. Canyon View, Willow Canyon and Millennium at Sun City Country Club
Sept. 1: vs. Mohave, Sunrise Mountain and Lee Williams at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course
Sept. 9: vs. Coconino, Page and Prescott at Antelope Hills Golf Course
Sept. 17: vs. Lee Williams and Mohave at Chaparral Country Club
Sept. 20: vs. Canyon View, Tolleson Union and Valley Vista at Pebblebrook Golf Course
Sept. 23: vs. Millennium, Desert Edge and St. John Paul II at Lake Havasu Golf Club (East Course)
Oct. 4: vs. Verrado and Youngker at Sundance Golf Course
Oct. 6: vs. Lee Williams and Mohave at Laughlin Ranch Golf Course
Oct. 11: vs. Lee Williams, Mohave and St. John II at Lake Havasu Golf Club (West Course)
Oct. 20: vs. Lee Williams and Mohave at Lake Havasu Golf Club (West Course)
