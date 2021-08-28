Sept. 2: vs. Cibola and San Luis at Cibola Aquatic Center (Yuma)
Sept. 7: vs. Kingman Academy and Mohave at Centennial Park (Kingman)
Sept. 10: Northern Arizona Invite (State Qualifier) at Centennial Park (Kingman)
Sept. 16: vs. Chandler at Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center
Sept. 23: vs. Coronado and Kofa at Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center
Sept. 24: Tigers Fall Invite (State Qualifier) at Centennial Park (Kingman)
Sept. 30: vs. San Luis at Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center
Oct. 14: vs. Kingman, Kingman Academy and Lee Williams at Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center
Oct. 15: Paradise Valley Union School District Invite (State Qualifier) at Moon Valley Country Club (Phoenix)
Oct. 21: vs. Mohave at Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center
Oct. 29: Colorado River Swim and Dive Championships (State Qualifier/Regionals) at Valley Aquatic Center (Yuma)
Oct. 30: Colorado River Swim and Dive Championships at Valley Aquatic Center (Yuma)
Nov. 5: AIA State Swim and Dive Championships at Skyline Aquatic Center (Mesa)
Nov. 6: AIA State Swim and Dive Championships at Skyline Aquatic Center (Mesa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.