Aug. 31: vs. Lee Williams, 6 p.m.
Sept. 3-4: Wolves Classic Volleyball Tournament
Sept. 9: at Kingman, 6 p.m.
Sept. 11: Mary Jo Goldey Invite at Lake Havasu High School
Sept. 14: at Parker, 6 p.m.
Sept. 16: vs. Glendale, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18: Colorado River 4th Annual Volleyball Tournament
Sept. 23: vs. Mohave, 6 p.m.
Sept. 28: at West Point, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs. Canyon View, 6 p.m. *
Oct. 5: at La Joya Community, 6 p.m. *
Oct. 6: vs. Millennium, 6 p.m. *
Oct. 12: vs. Agua Fria, 6 p.m. *
Oct. 13: at Verrado, 6 p.m. *
Oct. 18: at Millennium, 6 p.m. *
Oct. 19: vs. La Joya Community, 6 p.m. *
Oct. 21: vs. Verrado, 6 p.m. *
Oct. 25: at Agua Fria, 6 p.m. *
Oct. 27: at Canyon View, 6 p.m. *
* = 5A Desert West Regional match
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.