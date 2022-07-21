CITY COUNCIL
Receipts Spending End Balance
Morgan Braden $9,042.33 $6,575.31 $2,467.02
Mark Curry $5,200 $2,842.45 $2,357.55
Jim Dolan $3,000 $2,648 $352
David Diaz $2,977.47 $1,739.18 $1,238.29
Michele Lin $2,500 $2,322.95 $177.05
Jeni Coke $2,000 $599 $1,401
MAYOR
Cal Sheehy $6,635 $1,744.05 $4,890
- Numbers current through June 30.
