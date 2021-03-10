212,181 total population

13,331.9 square miles of land

116,201 total housing units

52.7 median age

77% white and 17% Hispanic. All other races and ethnicities comprise 3% of the population or less.

$27,575 per capita income

$50,179 median household income

2.3 persons per household

21 minutes is the average travel time to work

55% of people are married

87% of people have a high school diploma or higher

13.7% of people have veteran status

- Numbers from the US Census’ 2019 American Community Survey

