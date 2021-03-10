212,181 total population
13,331.9 square miles of land
116,201 total housing units
52.7 median age
77% white and 17% Hispanic. All other races and ethnicities comprise 3% of the population or less.
$27,575 per capita income
$50,179 median household income
2.3 persons per household
21 minutes is the average travel time to work
55% of people are married
87% of people have a high school diploma or higher
13.7% of people have veteran status
- Numbers from the US Census’ 2019 American Community Survey
