2018 – Brent Bowdon, 56
Aug. 1: Brent C. Bowdon of Patagonia was shot by three Havasu police officers during an encounter in front of his home. An investigation revealed that Bowdon and his wife were drinking during the hours before the shooting, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m. The two became embroiled in an argument, lasting for several hours. According to Cooper, the argument led to Bowdon taking his wife’s cell phone and dialing 911. Bowdon did not speak during the call, according to Cooper, but dispatchers could hear yelling and arguing in the background.
Officers arrived at the scene and were approached by Bowdon’s wife, Denise Bowdon. When Bowdon emerged from his home’s garage, Cooper said, he approached officers with one hand behind his back. According to the press release, Bowdon was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident, and despondent after the argument with his wife. Officers repeatedly told Bowdon to show them his hands, indicated in the nearly-seven-minute police body camera footage from the incident. Bowdon indicated that he was armed, and continued to approach officers. When ordered to halt, Bowdon appeared to refuse even after having been informed that he would be fired upon.
2016 – Devin Scott, 20
June 20: LHCPD responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 2400 block of Everglades Drive, where it was determined that Scott was the cause of a disturbance earlier the night before.
Scott returned to the home at about 11:50 p.m., and as a result of not being allowed back into the home is alleged to have broken windows, banged on doors, broke exterior lights and entered the home. After he barricaded himself in his room, Scott’s father called 911. When police arrived, Scott was allegedly armed with a knife. When a Taser was not effective on him, he allegedly approached officers in an aggressive manor before he was shot and killed by an officer. This incident is under investigation by the Kingman Police Department.
2014 – Justin Roady, 33
Nov. 23: Justin Roady, 33, was shot and killed by Havasu police officers after they responded to reports of gunshots near his home in the 3100 block of Silversmith Drive, just after midnight. Dispatchers also got a call that said Roady had crashed his car into his garage. Roady entered his residence, according to a police report, then grabbed a gun, went back outside and started shooting. As officers set up a perimeter to block off the street, Roady was seen several times firing the gun outside his house, then returning inside. The Havasu Police Department said Roady stepped out of his residence a final time, and raised a handgun in the direction of the responding officers. The officers hit Roady with 12 of 19 rounds fired before he was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where he died.
The three Havasu officers involved in the shooting — Brian Jacobs, Jason Johnston and Lorne Jackson — were not charged in his death, according to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, which said the officers were justified in using deadly physical force pursuant to Arizona law.
2012 – Danny Haskell, 39
Feb. 1: An officer-involved shooting occurred at 2:51 a.m., during which an officer fired his duty weapon, striking a suicidal and non-compliant subject in the torso at a residence in the 3700 block of Lost Dutchman Drive.
The subject’s own gun, which was pointed at his own head, also fired during the ordeal. Both shots were deemed fatal by autopsy reports, with the head wound being most immediate. Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith ruled the incident a justified use of deadly force. Officer Gregory Melodia, a 12-year veteran of the force, was cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident.
2010 – Peter Franz, 46
May 1: Havasu resident Peter Franz, 46, was shot and killed after he exited a residence on Fremont Drive and approached SWAT officers with an AR 15 assault rifle at about 11 p.m. Peter Franz, 46, was allegedly acting delusional, was disoriented and armed when police initially responded to the residence about 7:51 p.m. earlier that night at the request of a family member, police said. Eighteen shots were fired in the incident.
The shooting was justified by Coconino County District Attorney’s Office and no charges were brought against the officers involved. A report also stated since the first shot fired by SWAT Sniper Sgt. Jerry Burns by itself would have caused the death, so none of the subsequent shots could be the cause of death for purpose of the legal homicide analysis.
2008 – Troy R. Young, 38
Aug. 10: The incident occurred at 6:41 a.m. Sunday morning at the Motel 6, 111 London Bridge Road. Three officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the hotel, with one suspect allegedly armed. As officers entered the second floor hallway and stairwell, they reported hearing yelling and shots fired.
The suspect, identified as Troy R. Young, 38, of Pahrump, Nev., reportedly exited the room and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at officers before being struck four times by two officers, according to initial reports. Soon after, it was reported that Officer Jason Perkinson, described in a press release as “a one-year Lake Havasu City officer and 13-year law enforcement veteran,” fired and struck Young at least four times. Young, who was here on vacation, was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center where he was stabilized prior to being airlifted Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas for surgery and treatment. He was released a few days later and held in custody in the Clark County Detention Center. Young was later extradited back to Arizona and held in custody in Mohave County. On Sept. 4, Young was charged with numerous felonies.
2006 – Franklin Ferguson, 36
Sept. 16: Franklin Ferguson, 36, of Lake Havasu City, shot at police after a lengthy car chase through town before being shot three times and killed by on-duty Lake Havasu City police officers around 10 p.m., at a residence on Magnolia Drive.
The incident began at 9:35 p.m., when patrol officers attempted to stop a 1990 gold Honda Civic hatchback for a traffic violation near Barranca and Sandwood drives. Ferguson failed to stop and a chase began. It ended with Ferguson on foot, fleeing to the residence. According to the police report, after he was cornered, the officers gave commands to drop his weapon and within seconds the gun was pulled back and pointed at them again. Three officers discharged their weapons, striking Ferguson multiple times. Ferguson fired at least one round, according to the report. The officers were found by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office to have been justified in the use of deadly force.
2004 – Michael Scott Judge, 34
Oct. 25: For the first time in Lake Havasu City’s history, police officers used lethal force in an incident that left one man dead and three officers on administrative leave. Then-city spokesman Charlie Cassens said officers shot and killed 34-year-old Michael S. Judge of Lake Havasu City after he drew a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun while being contacted as he walked along State Route 95, about half a mile north of Home Depot. The initial report was called into police dispatch after Judge’s mother told police he was “suicidal, distraught and armed,” Cassens said.
According to police reports, Judge drew a handgun on the officers causing them to open fire. He was fatally struck six times. The officers — Earl Chalfant, J. Stanley, and J. Bekkedahl — were found by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office to have been justified in the use of deadly force.
