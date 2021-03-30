March 31: Financial Overview and Revenues work session (9 a.m.)
April 22: City Council Budget/Capital Improvement Plan Overview Work Session (9 a.m.)
May 13: City Council Budget/Capital Improvement Plan Overview Work Session (9 a.m.)
June 2: City Council receives Proposed Tentative Budget from Clerk’s Office
June 8: City Council adopts CIP and Tentative Budget
June 22: City Council adopts Final Budget
July 13: City Council adopts Property Tax Levy
