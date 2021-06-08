Year Amount levied Tax rate

2021-22* $5,607,695 0.6718

2020-21 $5,279,553 0.6718

2019-20 $4,964,545 0.6718

2018-19 $4,661,841 0.6718

2017-18 $4,405,892 0.6718

2016-17 $4,338,921 0.7000

2015-16 $4,282,670 0.7235

2014-15 $4,232,725 0.7408

2013-14 $4,178,275 0.7381

2012-13 $4,134,174 0.7332

2011-12 $4,096,228 0.7264

2010-11 $4,096,228 0.5834

2009-10 $4,910,186 0.5834

* Property tax rate and levy for 2021-22 still must be approved by the Lake Havasu City Council.

