Lake Havasu State Park has been the most popular state park in Arizona for each of the last three years, and has had more visitors through the first 10 months of this year than any other state park.
According to visitation numbers from Arizona State Parks and Trails, Lake Havasu State Park peaked with a total of 563,883 visitors in Fiscal Year 2017-18. Although FY2019 set a record for state park visitors as a whole, the number of visitors to Lake Havasu actually dipped by about 60,000 down to 503,954 that year. But Lake Havasu’s numbers bounced back with 534,399 visitors in 2020 — despite the pandemic. The state park has had about 370,000 visitors through the end of April this year, but numbers will still need to be added for May and June – both are typically popular boating months in Havasu.
Meanwhile, Cattail Cove and River Island state parks have both seen slight increases in visitors in each of the past two fiscal years. Cattail Cove had 118,556 visitors in 2020, which was about 5,000 more visitors than in 2019 and about 7,000 more than in 2018. River Island’s 33,560 visitors in FY2020 was about 1,000 more than in 2019 2,000 more than 2018.
Buckskin Mountain State Park has tilted in the other direction, with a slight drop in visitors in each of the last two years. Buckskin Mountain had 89,646 visitors back in 2018, which dropped to 87,549 in 2019 and fell to 79,896 in 2020.
