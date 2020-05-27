Laughlin is scheduled to make a comeback next week with a planned June 4 opening.
“Laughlin has long been a popular destination for summer getaways to take in watersports on the Colorado River and the excitement of the casinos,” said Sean Hammond, vice president and general manager of Laughlin’s popular Aquarius and Edgewater casino venues. “We look forward to reopening in time for people to enjoy their trips to Laughlin while providing a safe, healthy atmosphere.”
According to casino officials, the reopening will come with discounts as much as 45 percent on hotel reservations at the casinos as customers make their return in June. Under order from Nevada authorities, those hotels will be limited to 50% capacity to mitigate the potential spread of coronavirus infection.
The Aquarius, Edgewater and other casinos owned by Golden Entertainment, Inc, announced that broad safety measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of employees and patrons during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Enhanced sanitation protocols will be adopted at each location’s casino floors, restaurants, bars, elevators and hotel rooms.
All health and safety measures at the locations may be subject to change by order of the Nevada Governor’s Office or the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
According to Golden Entertainment, some areas of the Aquarius and Edgewater facilities will be closed during the initial reopening phase, but most of those locations’ restaurants and casino floors will reopen next week.
(2) comments
Like smoke will obey a sign. It acts much like some California visitors.
I am excited to see Lauglin open again, i hope one of the changes to protect the publics health is a designated smoke area, no smoking allowed in other areas of the Casino would be great!
