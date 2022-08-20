2021 Diversion: 12,918 acre feet
Across the river from Bullhead City is Laughlin, Nevada, which is served by the Big Bend Water District as part of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.
The Big Bend Water District did not respond to questions from Today’s News-Herald about Laughlin’s Colorado River allocation and its water conservation efforts. In all, the State of Nevada has a total river allocation of 300,000 acre feet per year. The Southern Nevada Water Authority reports that from 2002 to 2018 the region’s population has grown by 46% while its overall Colorado River consumption has fallen by 25%.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the Big Bend Water District’s diversions have been decreasing each year for the past five years. The district used 4,043 acre feet back in 2017 which fell to 3,886 acre feet in 2018; 3,638 acre feet in 2019; 3,508 acre feet in 2020; down to 3,152 acre feet last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.