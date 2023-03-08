LHHS sports: Tuesday’s scores and upcoming games

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Tuesday, March 7th

Softball

The Willow Canyon Wildcats (7-0) defeated Lake Havasu (4-5) 9-0. Shauna Misiak had the only Knight hit of the game, a double in the fourth inning.

Baseball

The Knights (5-0) defeated Willow Canyon (0-3) 8-1. Lake Havasu scored three in the first and fourth innings as Kaysen Blomenkamp, Levi Cook, Brock Cross and Tristan Wright hit doubles. Tyler Thompson also had a triple in the game.

Boys tennis

Prescott (3-0) defeats Lake Havasu (0-1) 8-0

UPCOMING GAMES

Thursday, March 9th

JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Moon Valley on the road at 3:30 p.m.

Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Moon Valley on the road at 3:30 p.m.

JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Moon Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.

Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Moon Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10th

JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Casa Grande at home at 4 p.m.

Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Casa Grande at home at 2 p.m.

JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Casa Grande on the road at 3:45 p.m.

Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Casa Grande on the road at 3:45 p.m.

Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Paradise Honors on the road at 3:30 p.m.

Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Paradise Honors on the road at 3:30 p.m.

