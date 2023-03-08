LHHS sports: Tuesday’s scores and upcoming games

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Tuesday, March 7th
Softball
The Willow Canyon Wildcats (7-0) defeated Lake Havasu (4-5) 9-0. Shauna Misiak had the only Knight hit of the game, a double in the fourth inning.
Baseball
The Knights (5-0) defeated Willow Canyon (0-3) 8-1. Lake Havasu scored three in the first and fourth innings as Kaysen Blomenkamp, Levi Cook, Brock Cross and Tristan Wright hit doubles. Tyler Thompson also had a triple in the game.
Boys tennis
Prescott (3-0) defeats Lake Havasu (0-1) 8-0
UPCOMING GAMES
Thursday, March 9th
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Moon Valley on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Moon Valley on the road at 3:30 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Moon Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Moon Valley at home at 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 10th
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Casa Grande at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Casa Grande at home at 2 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Casa Grande on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Casa Grande on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Paradise Honors on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Paradise Honors on the road at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.