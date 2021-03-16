August January March
Smoketree 494 532 544
Havasupai 349 354 358
Starline 548 544 555
Nautilus 423 407 397
Oro Grande 322 320 336
Jamaica 453 435 432
Thunderbolt 847 851 840
LHHS 1829 1730 1699
Elementary PLP* 90 165 146
Mid. School PLP* 62 126 93
High School PLP* 98 365 377
* PLP = personalized learning platform, or online learning
