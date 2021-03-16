August January March

Smoketree 494 532 544

Havasupai 349 354 358

Starline 548 544 555

Nautilus 423 407 397

Oro Grande 322 320 336

Jamaica 453 435 432

Thunderbolt 847 851 840

LHHS 1829 1730 1699

Elementary PLP* 90 165 146

Mid. School PLP* 62 126 93

High School PLP* 98 365 377

* PLP = personalized learning platform, or online learning

