19 bands, 3 days of music

Attendees at the 15th annual Lake Havasu Rockabilly Reunion at Lake Havasu State Parkwill have no shortage of choices when it comes to live music. According to organizer Kenny Cuppetelli there are 19 bands scheduled to perform on the Mother Road Harley Stage over the three day event.
Today
Noon: Gates open
1:30 p.m.: Reno Divorce
3:30 p.m.: Tony T & The Pendletons
5 p.m.: TK & The Deadlist
6:30 p.m.: Sandbox Bullies
8 p.m.: Total Distortion
Saturday
8 a.m.: Gates open
9:30 a.m.: Hot Rod Trio
10:45 a.m.: Vegas Mcgraw
Noon: Lady Lux Lexy & The Riverside Boys
1:15 p.m.: The Octanes
2:30 p.m.: The Alterbillies
3:45 p.m.: Big Sandy & His Flyrite Boys
4:45 p.m.: Car show awards
5 p.m.: Buddy Holly Tribute
6:15 p.m.: Scot Bruce: Elvis Presley tribute
8 p.m.: Cash’ d out: Johnny Cash tribute
Sunday
10 a.m.: Gates open
11 a.m.: Johnny Ramos & the Doowop Death Boys
12:30 p.m.: Gino & The Lone Gunmen
2 p.m.: Lean Canteen
3: p.m.: Pin-up beauty pageant awards
3:30 p.m.: Johnny Deadly Trio
5 p.m. : The Booze Bombs
