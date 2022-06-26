The Arizona Legislature has budgeted $335 million for border barrier construction. But what will actually be built might be a combination of a virtual wall and barriers around critical infrastructure not directly on the border, the Governor’s Office says.
A “virtual wall” could include motion sensors, infrared cameras, mobile towers and aerial drones, which is the type of surveillance technology already being used by the Border Patrol and other law enforcement, said Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman C.J. Karamargin.
The state could also use the border wall funding to protect “critical infrastructure,” Karamargin said, which could include things like canals, wastewater treatment plants and defense installations, such as the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range and Fort Huachuca, which have both had reports of undocumented migrant crossings.
“All of these things are being analyzed right now, where barriers, both actual and virtual, could be the most effective,” Karamargin said Friday. “There’s infrastructure and private property that is on or adjacent to that line that is also being looked at as a place where additional barriers, actual and virtual, could be deployed to reduce the flow of illegal traffic into the United States.”
Officials have not provided any details on whether the state can build anywhere on the actual U.S.-Mexico border line, but it’s unlikely.
The state budget bill approved late Wednesday by the Republican-led Legislature included the millions for a border barrier as well as another $209 million for a “border security fund” for things like aid to local sheriffs and prosecutors. Of that fund, $15 million is to transport those who entered Arizona seeking asylum to other states, although the federal government is already paying for that.
State’s jurisdiction unclear
During the Trump administration there were 226 miles of wall construction planned for the Arizona-Mexico border, most of which were built. Less than 20 miles were incomplete when President Joe Biden took office and stopped construction, such as in Guadalupe Canyon, about 30 miles east of Douglas, where construction crews blasted into mountainsides but didn’t complete construction.
No government agency or state official that the Arizona Daily Star contacted provided details on where the state would have jurisdiction to build a border barrier, including the Governor’s Office, nine state lawmakers, the Army Corps of Engineers, Customs and Border Protection, the state Land Department or the Bureau of Land Management.
Data provided by the Army Corps show the Arizona projects that went unfinished are generally near Sasabe and Nogales in Pima County, Naco in Cochise County, and areas in Yuma County.
