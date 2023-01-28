As witnessed by one U.S. Marine Corps veteran, there are not many living World War II veterans still alive today. Minneapolis-native Harold Hawkins, 97, was born in 1925 and spent his childhood living in a farmhouse with his family. Growing up, Hawkins rode by horse to his one-room schoolhouse with his sister in tow. During the colder months, the duo traveled to school by sleigh.
After being moved up a grade as a young student, Hawkins went on to graduate from high school at the age of 16. At the tender age of 17, Hawkins’ father persuaded the Marine Corps recruiting sergeant to allow his son to enlist into the military. Not soon after their meeting, Hawkins embarked on a trip to San Diego to begin his boot camp training.
Receiving the duty of a radioman, Hawkins continued his training at Camp Pendleton with the 26th Marines of the 5th Marine Division during the regiment’s inception.
The division was soon told of troubles that were plaguing Guam and were set to travel to the island to lend assistance. The situation was dissolved before Hawkins was deployed, so he traveled with his unit to Hawaii where the men continued their training.
Once on the big island of Hawaii, Hawkins and his unit prepared for their first trek to Iwo Jima, Japan. After they were deployed overseas, the Marines spent a month or two in the country where Hawkins performed his duty as a radioman.
Upon their arrival in Japan, Hawkins remembers the men becoming stuck after they landed with their vehicles.
“We pulled off of the landing craft and we were stuck in the sand,” Hawkins recalled. “We had to walk to where we were going and they finally retrieved the Jeep and brought it up to our headquarters.”
When his first tour was completed, Hawkins traveled back to Hawaii to undergo more training before making a return trip to Japan. During his second deployment, Hawkins and his unit were made responsible for collecting weapons from the Japanese citizens.
A situation later came about when Japanese soldiers began their ascension on a nearby island. The incident led Hawkins and the other Marines to provide protection to the U.S. Navy radiomen who were under distress on the island.
Following Hawkins second tour to Japan, he returned to the states and was later discharged from the Marine Corps in March 1946. Through his hometown of Minneapolis, Hawkins joined forces with the Minneapolis Fire Department where he retired as a captain after dedicating 32 years to the field.
Reminiscing about his time in Japan, Hawkins describes his duty as one that allowed him to have interesting experiences in the foreign country. One downside to his non-combatant position, Hawkins reveals, is when the men had to recover dead Marines who ultimately met their fate.
“I guess that was the worst part of that whole experience was having to pick them up and realize how lucky I was to be where I was,” Hawkins continued.
A more positive memory in Hawkins mind is from the day an older Japanese woman traveled by foot to where the Marines were stationed. The woman, who Hawkins describes as a “little, old woman” came up to the men carrying a tray of tea and cookies.
As a safety precaution, the men were not allowed to accept outside food from the Japanese residents, but Hawkins informed his driver that the woman did not seem like a threat to them. This led the men to spending time with the woman eating cookies and drinking tea. Hawkins regards this moment as one that added to the interesting experiences he had while in Japan.
During his civilian life in the states, Hawkins continued to attend churches based on his family’s Lutheran background. Years later, in 2006, he befriended a woman and her husband who worked on missions alongside Hawkins and his first wife. After both of their spouses passed away within months of each other, Hawkins remarried two years later to his now-wife, Lenore and relocated to her home in Lake Havasu City.
Considering his role in World War II as a Marine Corps veteran, Hawkins attributes his awareness to the world around him to the time he spent in the service. Through the training and discipline he received as a Marine, Hawkins says the military taught him to think about his actions before committing them.
“I know that there aren’t many World War II veterans still left… I’m grateful to be alive,” Hawkins said. “I’ve had a good life.”
