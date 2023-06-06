A BLT burger that’s perfect for Father’s Day (or anytime)

I was thinking about Father’s Day coming up. My husband loves to make a BLT sandwich for lunch. I added bacon, lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes to a cooked burger to make a crunchy burger for his day — or it’s great for anytime you’re looking to add variety to your burger. Cooked bacon is easily available at the market sold in boxes. I like to crisp them up in a skillet and then use the same skillet to cook the burger patties.
BLT BURGER
2 whole wheat hamburger rolls
4 cooked bacon rashers
1/2 pound 95% lean ground beef
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 small tomato, sliced, 2 slices needed
2 large romaine lettuce leaves, washed and dried
1 tablespoon reduced-fat mayonnaise
Directions: Place hamburger rolls in a toaster oven or under a broiler with the cut sides up. Toast until golden. Divide between two dinner plates. Place cooked bacon in a medium-size skillet over low heat and cook 2 minutes or until crisp. Place ground beef in a bowl and add salt and pepper to taste. Form into two burgers. Remove the bacon from the skillet and add the beef burgers. Saute 4 minutes, turn and saute 5 minutes.
A meat thermometer should read 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Place burgers on the bottom half of the toasted rolls. Place a lettuce leaf on each burger. Add a tomato slice to the lettuce. Top with 2 slices of bacon. Spread the top half of the burger roll on the cut side with the mayonnaise. Close the burger and serve.
