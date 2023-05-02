A Chowder Hack

Chowder is an all-year, all-weather soup. When the weather is wet and chilly, there’s nothing more comforting than hunkering over a steaming bowl of chowder, with seafood and chunky potatoes jockeying for space in a rich and creamy stew. When the weather shifts to sunshine and warmth, a bowl of chowder evokes the sea and beach and memories of slurping piping-hot cups of clam chowder, filled to the rim with a milky broth speckled with tender littlenecks bobbing between oyster crackers and slicks of swirling, melted butter.
My roots are in the East Coast, so a New England-style clam chowder holds a special place in my food lexicon.
Which is to say that wherever I’ve lived since then (and quite far from New England), when the craving strikes, I will rally and make a chowder.
Clam Chowder
Active time: 35 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 to 2 leeks, white and pale green parts chopped
2 tablespoons flour
4 cups chicken stock
10 to 12 ounces Yukon gold potatoes, cut in bite-size chunks
1 large turnip, diced
2 thyme sprigs
1 teaspoon paprika
16 littleneck clams
1 to 1 1/2 cups whole milk (or half-and-half)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon hot sauce, such as Tabasco
Directions: Heat the oil and melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and leeks and saute until soft without coloring, about 3 minutes. Add the flour and stir until slightly toasty in aroma, 1 to 2 minutes.
Pour in 2 cups chicken stock and whisk to blend. Add the potatoes, turnip, thyme and smoked paprika. Add additional chicken stock (or water) to completely cover the vegetables. Bring to a boil, partially cover the pot, and simmer until the vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
Add the clams to the pot. Cover the pot and cook until the clams open, 5 to 7 minutes. (Discard any unopened clams.) Stir in the milk, salt, black pepper and hot sauce and continue to cook until just heated through. Taste for seasoning. Serve immediately.
