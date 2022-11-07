Kaelin is a fun, playful and active child who loves playing sports. He is a helpful and caring child and gets along with those around him. Kaelin enjoys playing with legos, pokemon cards, wrestling action figures and skateboarding. He also enjoys collecting NBA and NFL player cards. Get to know Kaelin and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Talkabout
Articles
- Police untangling man’s killing spree
- Custom RV storage, park planned near Yucca
- Blake Masters speaks to packed room in Havasu in push for U.S. Senate seat
- Lake Havasu City Council will get first look at price estimates for Downtown Catalyst project
- Want to win the $1 billion Powerball? You have better odds of these 6 rare things happening to you
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.