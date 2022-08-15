Chris is a creative, thoughtful and outgoing kid who one day wants to be foster parent and help young kids. His favorite food is seafood and Chinese food, especially orange chicken. He enjoys staying active outdoors playing basketball, football and meeting new people. Chris enjoys school, loves dancing and aspires to be a music writer or producer. Get to know Chris and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
