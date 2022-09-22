Debra an imaginative, intelligent girl who hopes to find a forever family who will celebrate her. From puzzles and word searches to arts and crafts, she likes to stay busy. Debra would love a home with dogs, or even better, horses. Get to know Debra and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
