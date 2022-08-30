Jessica and Tony are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together! Jessica is a loving and nurturing girl who loves animals, games, puzzles and air hockey. She’s also a fast-learner who enjoys school – especially math. Big brother Tony loves math, too, along with P.E. and lunch! An excellent basketball player, he also enjoys baking – and eating – cakes, brownies and cookies. Get to know Jessica, Tony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.