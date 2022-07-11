Kasumy is a creative and happy girl who is open to trying new things. Her perfect day would include eating at Peter Piper Pizza, going to the zoo with friends, drawing and baking banana bread. Get to know Kasumy and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

