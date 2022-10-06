Liam is a helpful and loving boy who enjoys drawing, swimming and spending time outdoors. His favorite foods are burritos, his favorite sport is soccer and his favorite subjects in school are art, math and science. Get to know Liam and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Talkabout
Articles
- Iron Wolf open to all, starting with restaurant
- Havasu survivors still healing from trauma of Mandalay Bay shootings
- Supervisor: Arizona counties will join Mohave in fight against Queen Creek water transfer
- Arson ruled out for multiple fires in Anita Drive area
- Winner of Riverview's car giveaway announced
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.