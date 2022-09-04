Mathew is an active, friendly and outgoing boy who loves to be outside and play games. Mathew loves animals and likes to donate money to help animals in shelters, and one day would like to have pets of his own. Get to know Mathew and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
