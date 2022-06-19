Neveah

Neveah is a fun and talkative young girl with a love for playing games, especially Uno. She loves joking and making others smile and often puts others needs before herself. Neveah’s favorite place is school and enjoys socializing with her friends and learning from her teachers. Her compassion shines bright when she’s around animals, when they’re playing, they light up the room. Get to know Neveah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

