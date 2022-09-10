Royalette is a strong willed and happy girl. She will respond positively to people she knows well and enjoys one on one attention. Royalette loves music and will sing along to her favorite songs. She also enjoys floating or walking in the pool and laughing. Her foster mother describes Royalette as smart and able to easily adapt. She is well-behaved and rarely gets upset but is able to show lots of facial expressions. Royalette enjoys school and is able to pick up on directions quickly in the classroom and at home. She enjoys her time at school and the opportunity to interact with her teachers.
Royalette would do well in a single parent or two parent home that has the flexibility in their schedule to attend to her needs. She would do well with other children as long as she is able to be supervised when around them. A family who has experience with her medical needs would be preferred, but any loving family that is open and willing to learn how to care for Royalette is welcome.
Royalette was born in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.