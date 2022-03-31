Tamiru
PERRY FACIANA

Tamiru is a bright and adventurous young man who loves hiking and dreams of traveling through Europe. Academic achievement is important to Tamiru – he hopes to attend Harvard one day. He loves church services, worship music and he’s always up for breakfast! Get to know Tamiru and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

