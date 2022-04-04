William
PERRY FACIANA

William has a gift for telling jokes and lights up every room with his smile! He is a gifted math student and dreams of becoming an architect one day. William enjoys playing video games, hide-and-seek and listening to country music – and he absolutely loves ice cream! Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

