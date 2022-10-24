Zoeasha who often goes by Zoe, is a fun loving, intelligent and outgoing girl who’s in 5th grade and loves school. She is a social butterfly who loves spending time with others, playing games and telling stories. When Zoe does get alone time, she enjoys watching YouTube videos about butterflies, mermaids and unicorns.
