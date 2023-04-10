Today is the 100th day of 2023 and the 22nd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Hazlitt (1778-1830), writer; William Booth (1829-1912), Salvation Army founder; Joseph Pulitzer (1847-1911), publisher; Harry Morgan (1915-2011), actor; Max von Sydow (1929-2020), actor; Omar Sharif (1932-2015), actor; John Madden (1936-2021), football coach/broadcaster; Steven Seagal (1952- ), actor; Babyface (1959- ), singer-songwriter/producer; David Harbour (1975- ), actor; Charlie Hunnam (1980- ), actor; Mandy Moore (1984- ), actress/singer-songwriter; Haley Joel Osment (1988- ), actor; Daisy Ridley (1992- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: According to estimates from the CIA, residents of the 0.76-square-mile principality of Monaco enjoy the longest life expectancy in the world, at an average of 89.6 years.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1947, the Brooklyn Dodgers announced the purchase of Jackie Robinson’s contract from the Montreal Royals, a minor-league club.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Books let us into their souls and lay open to us the secrets of our own.” -- William Hazlitt, “The Sick Chamber”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,127 -- children rescued specifically because of Amber Alert as of Jan. 2, 2023.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (April 5) and last quarter moon (April 13).
