Today is the 101st day of 2023 and the 23rd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dale Messick (1906-2005), cartoonist; Joel Grey (1932- ), actor; Louise Lasser (1939- ), actress; Hattie Gossett (1942- ), playwright/poet; Jason Varitek (1972- ), baseball player; Jennifer Esposito (1973- ), actress; Mark Teixeira (1980- ), baseball player; Joss Stone (1987- ), singer.
TODAY’S FACT: The population of Uganda is the second-youngest in the world, with a median age of 15.7 years old. Only Niger’s population, with a median age of 14.8, is younger.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1989, Ron Hextall of the Philadelphia Flyers became the first NHL goaltender to score a goal in the playoffs, leading the Flyers to an 8-5 victory over the Washington Capitals.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I was a frustrated schoolteacher, persisting against overwhelming evidence to the contrary in the belief that the human mind could be moved by facts and reason.” -- Dean Acheson, “Present at the Creation: My Years in the State Department”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 3 -- Nobel Prize recipients among the prisoners freed from Buchenwald concentration camp. Union leader Leon Jouhaux was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1951, author Elie Wiesel was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986 and author Imre Kertesz received the Nobel Prize in literature in 2002.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (April 5) and last quarter moon (April 13).
