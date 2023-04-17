Today is the 107th day of 2023 and the 29th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: J.P. Morgan (1837-1913), financier/banker; Senor Wences (1896-1999), ventriloquist; Thornton Wilder (1897-1975), playwright/novelist; William Holden (1918-1981), actor; Roddy Piper (1954-2015), wrestler; Nick Hornby (1957- ), author/screenwriter; Sean Bean (1959- ), actor; Boomer Esiason (1961- ), football player/sportscaster; Maynard James Keenan (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Redman (1970- ), rapper/actor; Jennifer Garner (1972- ), actress; Rooney Mara (1985- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: In February 2017, NASA announced the discovery of seven Earth-size planets -- three of which are located in the habitable zone -- orbiting a single star 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1951, 19-year-old Mickey Mantle made his major league debut with the New York Yankees.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures.” -- Thornton Wilder
TODAY’S NUMBER: 11,747 -- immigrants processed at the Ellis Island immigration center on this day in 1907, the most ever in a single day.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 13) and new moon (April 19).
